MISCELLANEOUS: The foot of a tourist crushed by the propeller of a boat | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday afternoon, a terrible accident occurred near Bobby's Marina in Simpson Bay.

A tourist, whose nationality has not been revealed by the police, jumped into the water to board a boat whose engines were running.

In circumstances that will be clarified by the investigation, the swimmer had his right foot caught by the propellers of the boat which severed him.

Immediately alerted, the rescue teams intervened to take care of the victim aged about twenty. She was rushed to Sint Maarten Medical Center.

According to our information, the victim is still in a critical but stable condition._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-le-pied-dun-touriste-broye-par-lhelice-dun-bateau/