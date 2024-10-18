MISCELLANEOUS: The Football League condemns in the strongest terms the acts of violence committed near the QO stadium | FAXINFO

Several individuals on scooters and in possession of at least two firearms wanted to fight on Saturday evening, October 12, near the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans with U17 Junior Stars players who were waiting for the club bus to return to Marigot.

Faced with the scenes of violence that broke out a good hour after the U17 match between AS Phoenicks and Junior Stars counting for the Christmas Cup, the Saint-Martin League's steering committee met exceptionally on Monday evening. President Artiste Conner and the members of the board condemned in the strongest terms these acts of violence that are plaguing football. "The safety of all members of our sports community is and will remain one of our top priorities. We are working closely with the State and Community services to find solutions to guarantee the safety of all football players in Saint-Martin. Following the various meetings with local authorities, the League is pleased to find in the gendarmerie support, which we hope will be effective in stemming this scourge. We have therefore asked the gendarmerie to increase its presence at the beginning and, above all, at the end of sports matches, in the interests of prevention for all the infrastructures hosting our events and competitions. We are convinced that these measures will contribute to improving security around stadiums, for the benefit of everyone."

This is all the harm we can wish on the leaders in charge of developing football on the island. _AF

Armed assault on Junior Stars bus: the prefect strongly condemns an unacceptable act

Prefect Vincent Berton condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable aggression suffered by the young players of the Junior Stars club on Saturday 12 October in Quartier d'Orléans.

The use of violence, particularly with firearms, against teenagers who had just taken part in a football match is an extremely serious act. The gendarmerie remains fully mobilized to ensure that the perpetrators of this unspeakable act are swiftly brought to justice. I would like to commend the exemplary work carried out by the police, whose commitment continues to guarantee the safety of our population and provide a determined response to such acts. The State representative reaffirms his full support for the young players, their families and the entire Junior Stars club. The State remains committed to ensuring that justice is served with all due rigor.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-la-ligue-de-football-condamne-avec-la-plus-grande-fermete-les-actes-de-violence-commis-aux-abords-du-stade-de-qo/