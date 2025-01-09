MISCELLANEOUS / Tragedy in Simpson Bay: Cyclist killed in collision | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) are investigating another tragic accident that occurred on Monday, January 6, in Simpson Bay, on Airport Road, near a gas station. A cyclist lost his life after being hit by a vehicle.
Initial investigations reveal that the accident occurred around 19pm. The driver of the vehicle was leaving the petrol station and hit the cyclist who was passing behind his car. The victim was trapped under the vehicle. Emergency services rushed the cyclist to the Sint Maarten medical centre. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of healthcare professionals, the victim succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards. This road tragedy is the second fatal accident since the beginning of the year. A thorough investigation is being conducted to clarify the exact circumstances of both incidents. _VX
Reminder to be careful on the roads
In the face of these tragedies, the police are urging road users to be extra vigilant and to follow these essential tips to improve safety:
– For drivers : Check your blind spots before backing up or turning, especially in busy areas. Use your mirrors and cameras if available.
– For cyclists : Wear reflective clothing and use lights to be more visible, especially at night. Stay alert and avoid driving too close to vehicles.
– For all road users : Reduce distractions, including the use of mobile phones, and strictly adhere to traffic laws.
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-tragedie-a-simpson-bay-un-cycliste-tue-dans-une-collision/
