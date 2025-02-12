MISCELLANEOUS: Two children seriously injured in dog attack | FAXINFO

Following several emergency calls, the Sint Maarten police intervened last Saturday around 21 p.m. on St. Peters Road where two minors were attacked by two dogs inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an 11-year-old boy seriously injured, still surrounded by the two aggressive dogs.

A 14-year-old boy managed to escape from the house but was suffering from bites on the legs.

Faced with immediate danger, The police had to shoot the dogs to rescue the child still in danger.

Emergency services provided first aid on site before transporting the two victims in emergency to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further medical attention.

An investigation has been opened for determine the exact circumstances of the attack.

Investigators and forensic scientists are continuing their work toestablish responsibilities.

Authorities remind pet owners the importance of preventive measures to avoid such tragedies and ensure the safety of all. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-deux-enfants-gravement-blesses-lors-dune-attaque-de-chiens/