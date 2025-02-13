Miscellaneous: Two youths arrested for a series of robberies in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten police have arrested two individuals suspected of involvement in about 18 armed robberies on the island. The XNUMX-year-old suspects were apprehended last week in the Back Street area of ​​Philipsburg.

Spotted by an officer while they were the subject of active arrest warrants, the young men were intercepted while trying to enter a vehicle.

A response team of investigators and uniformed police officers was quickly dispatched to the scene, enabling their arrest to be made without incident.

The KPSM's armed robbery specialist service has been investigating this series of robberies for several months, particularly in the Dutch Quarter area.

Initial analyses suggest that the suspects may be involved in other similar cases. They are currently being held at the Philipsburg police station for questioning.

Faced with this increase in juvenile delinquency, the police are calling on parents to make their children aware of the risks and consequences of such crimes.

Acts of armed robbery carry severe legal penalties and can jeopardize the future of the young people involved. _VX

