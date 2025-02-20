MISCELLANEOUS / Violence in Dutch Quarter: shooting in broad daylight and arrest in a 2014 case | FAXINFO

Late Tuesday afternoon, Dutch Quarter was rocked by a shooting on Nick Springs Drive, leaving four people injured.

At around 17 p.m., emergency calls reported gunshots, prompting a rapid response from Sint Maarten police.

At the scene, three victims who were shot were treated by emergency services before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). A fourth injured person managed to get to the hospital on his own.

While the investigation is ongoing, the authorities have not yet determined the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

The police and the forensic team are continuing their investigations and are appealing for witnesses to identify those responsible.

Meanwhile, Sint Maarten police announced a major breakthrough in an unsolved case from 2014.

A suspect involved in a homicide in Dutch Quarter was arrested at Princess Juliana Airport on Monday, February 17.

After the fatal shooting on March 18, 2014, in which a wounded woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on the French side, the individual fled to a neighboring island.

His return to the country led to his arrest, and he is now being held at the Philipsburg police station pending further investigations. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-violences-a-dutch-quarter-fusillade-en-plein-jour-et-arrestation-dans-une-affaire-de-2014/