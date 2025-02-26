MISCELLANEOUS / Viral video of juvenile violence: police warn against excesses | FAXINFO

In a statement, the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) expresses its deep concern over a disturbing incident involving two underage girls, the video of which has been widely circulated on social media over the past week.

The images show a violent altercation between the two teenage girls. One of them, more imposing, verbally confronts the other, accusing her of having a relationship with her boyfriend, before brutally hitting her. What is even more shocking is that the scene was filmed by witnesses, probably classmates, without any of them intervening to put an end to the violence.

KPSM strongly condemns these behaviors and deplores the dissemination of this content on the internet. The police immediately took action: the main suspect was arrested and questioned by the juvenile and morality department. The investigation is still ongoing. The authorities call on parents, guardians and community leaders to raise awareness among young people about the consequences of their actions, both online and in real life: “It is essential that our young people understand that violence is never a solution and that filming or encouraging such behavior only fuels a harmful climate.”

Violent robbery on Front Street: three minors implicated

Last Sunday around 17pm, three youths attacked a tourist on Front Street, knocking her down and snatching her handbag. The victim suffered a head injury requiring medical attention.

The rapid intervention of the police allowed the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect in Philipsburg. The other two, aged 14 and 17, went to the station with their parents. The bag and its contents were found. Firm and reactive, the KPSM reiterates that violence will not be tolerated and calls on parents and guardians to make young people aware of the consequences of their actions. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-video-virale-de-violence-juvenile-la-police-met-en-garde-contre-les-derives/