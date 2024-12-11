MISS FRANCE 2025: All with Sasha! | FAXINFO

On December 14, 2024, the Futuroscope in Poitiers will host the Miss France 2025 election, where Sasha Bique, 20, will proudly represent Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

After a preparation stay in Ivory Coast combining fashion show, dance, general knowledge test and photo shoot, our ambassador intends to shine at the “grand ball of the Misses”. The jury of this 95nd edition, all-female, will include personalities such as Marie-José Pérec, triple Olympic champion, Cristina Cordula, Flora Coquerel, Nawell Madani, Fauve Hautot, Khatia Buniatishvili, and president Sylvie Vartan. The jury's vote, representing 50% of the decision, will be added to that of the viewers to elect the new Miss France from among the 30 candidates. This evening promises a mix of elegance, diversity and beautiful stories, with a particular spotlight on women from the Overseas Territories. Sasha, who embodies the values ​​of solidarity, beauty and commitment, is ready to defend the colors of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. The evening, broadcast on TF1 and VIAATV (16:10 p.m.), will be followed assiduously by the entire community. At the end of the show, Miss France 2024 Eve Gilles will present the crown to the new beauty queen. Let's be #AllWithSasha to support her in this unique adventure! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/miss-france-2025-tous-avec-sasha/