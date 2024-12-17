MISS FRANCE 2025 / Historic victory: Martinique celebrates its beauty queen | FAXINFO

On Saturday evening, live on TF1, Angélique Angarni-Filopon, 34, was crowned Miss France 2025. This Martinican flight attendant is making history in two ways: she becomes the first Miss Martinique to win the coveted crown and sash, and the oldest candidate ever elected since the removal of the age limit in 2022.

Angélique had already tried her luck at 21, narrowly failing the local competition. But this time, she did it "out of a woman's desire", as she confided, and no longer out of "a little girl's dream". Her exemplary career allowed her to convince both the jury chaired by Sylvie Vartan and millions of television viewers.

If Sabah Aïb, Miss Nord-Pas-de-Calais, was the public's favorite in the second round, Angélique Angarni-Filopon imposed herself thanks to a solid lead in both rounds, combining the votes of the jury and the public. The final document produced by the bailiff confirmed this consecration unequivocally.

During this evening full of emotions, Jean-Pierre Foucault celebrated his 30th birthday at the presentation of Miss France, a poignant moment where the host could not hide his emotion. Angélique Angarni-Filopon now embodies a new era for the competition, where experience and maturity have found their place in the spotlight. A historic victory for Martinique and a symbol of evolution for Miss France. _VX

Congratulations to our ambassador Sasha Bique for her career

Although she was not selected among the 15 semi-finalists, Sasha Bique did not disgrace herself at all. Sunny, smiling and charming, she was an exceptional ambassador for the territory. Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, declared the day after the event: “Congratulations to Sasha Bique, our Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy, for her remarkable performance during the Miss France 2025 election. (…) You flew the flag for our two islands. A huge thank you to the Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy committee for its unwavering commitment throughout this exceptional adventure. Thanks to you, Sasha, our territories shone and radiated beyond our borders.”

Thanks to Sasha for her iconic Dirty Dancing lift that delighted viewers and will be remembered as one of the most memorable moments of this prestigious competition!

The Netherlands puts an end to to their Miss contest

After 35 years, the Miss Netherlands pageant is coming to an end, deemed "timeless" by its organizers. This change marks a new beginning with the creation of the platform "More of this time", dedicated to well-being and female solidarity.

Under the leadership of Monica Van Ee, this initiative focuses on self-esteem, combating online hate and mental health. The latest Miss Netherlands, Amber Rustenberg, is its ambassador. This shift is part of a global trend where pageants, such as in Germany or France, seek to value personality rather than appearance. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/miss-france-2025-victoire-historique-la-martinique-celebre-sa-reine-de-beaute/