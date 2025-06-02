MOBILITY: Adie restarts the machine in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Too many Saint-Martin residents are seeing their career plans hampered by a lack of mobility. To address this, Adie is organizing a week of activities from June 2 to 6 to raise awareness of its microcredit and support solutions, with a clear objective: to enable everyone to access a means of transportation suited to their activity, whether they are employees, job seekers, or entrepreneurs.

“A vehicle can change a life,” says Jérôme Trinelle, regional director of Adie in the Antilles-Guyana. The association has financed 45 mobility-related projects in Saint Martin in 2024, ranging from cars for drivers to vans for shopkeepers and vehicles for home-based businesses. At the heart of the campaign: express microcredit, simple, fast, and without guarantors, designed to address emergencies on the ground.

Throughout the week, Adie sets up its stands close to local residents: at the Marigot market, at supported entrepreneurs like KAS Fusion Pizza and Carot Cakes, and even in Grand-Case with a session on AI applied to business. Web conferences, meetings, and workshops in partnership with France Travail and the Compagnons Bâtisseurs round out the program. A concrete mobilization, serving recovery through mobility.

Info: https://www.adie.org/ateliers-webconferences

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mobilite-ladie-relance-la-machine-a-saint-martin/