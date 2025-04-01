MOBILITY – EDUCATION / Successful Departure 2025: Two days to prepare for your student mobility | FAXINFO

On April 3 and 4, the Community and the management of the House of Saint-Martin (COM branch in Paris) are organizing the 11th edition of Successful Departure at Concordia's Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School.

This unmissable event supports high school students from terminal, students in BTS et BAC pro as well as their parents in the preparing for their departure towards higher education. Moving far from Saint Martin is a challenge, and this event aims to provide prospective students with all the essential information for a successful transition. Whether it's financial aid, tax benefits, or practical advice, Successful Departure is a unique opportunity to calmly anticipate this new stage of life.

During these two open days, participants will be able to meet institutional representatives and partner associations. thematic workshops will stand by 7h30 to 18h, addressing various topics related to student mobility. In addition, a round table dedicated to parents will take place 18h to 20h, in order to answer their questions and help them better support their children.

To provide appropriate responses, the Community will be present with its various departments: education, youth and vocational training. Many information stands will also be available, including key organizations such as the CROUS, LADOM, CAF, CEES, banks and the associations Pélicarus, Jeunesse Soualiga and Educarib. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mobilite-education-successful-departure-2025-deux-jours-pour-bien-preparer-sa-mobilite-etudiante/