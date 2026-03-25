MOBILITY – EDUCATION Successful Departure 2026: a meeting to prepare for your future | FAXINFO

Just days before its launch, the event “Successful Departure 2026″This event is shaping up to be a key moment dedicated to guidance and mobility for young people and working adults in Saint-Martin. Organized this Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 14 p.m., at the CCISM From Concordia, this event aims to support all those who are considering leaving to study, train or work outside the territory.



High school seniors, vocational baccalaureate students and BTS students, young people aged 18 to 30 in higher education, as well as, new for this 13th edition, job seekers or adults undergoing career transition are invited to come and learn more and exchange ideas with the many stakeholders involved in the event. around twenty organizations will be present in order to answer questions related to administrative procedures, financial assistance, housing or professional integration.

Conferences and workshops to help you bring your project to fruition

In the middle of this morning, nine conferences will punctuate the program from 9am onwards, with presentations from key organizations such as theAPEC, the local task, CROUS, LADOM or, Housing ActionEach 20-minute session will cover key topics: further studies, mobility assistance, taxation, and career change.

At the same time, practical workshops will offer more targeted support. Participants will be able to learn, in particular, how to find accommodation outside the region or how to manage their budget within the framework of a relocation project. These sessions, organized in small groups, aim to provide concrete tools to anticipate the necessary steps. The event will also offer several freely accessible areasdedicated to guidance, employment, studies and financing issues. Enough to allow everyone to build a solid and informed plan. Registration for conferences and practical workshops is mandatory.Subject to availability. Organizers therefore encourage the public to register quickly via the QR codes on the poster or the online form: https://urls.fr/jx_EFn

Find the comprehensive on faxinfo.fr. _Vx

Info: 05 90 77 53 30 – comparis@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mobilite-education-successful-departure-2026-un-rendez-vous-pour-preparer-son-avenir/