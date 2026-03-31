MOBILITY – EDUCATION / “Successful Departure 2026”: an edition open to all | FAXINFO

Last Saturday marked the 13th edition of this event dedicated to informing and supporting young people who are going to study abroad. This year, adults seeking employment, training, or career changes were also invited. The goal: to present the organizations that can provide them with financial and logistical support for their projects.



Ladom, Crous, France Travail or even Housing Action They were among the twenty or so booths present at the Saint-Martin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCISM). In addition to the booths, visitors were able to attend conferences and workshops given by the exhibitors to better understand the support each offered. More than three hundred people came in the morning to gather information and useful contacts. “People were outside the CCISM as early as 7:50 a.m.,” said Jean-Marc Gervais, coordinator of the Territorial Youth Council, whose members were on hand to welcome visitors.



The prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy was also present with territorial representatives from the DEETS (Department of Economy, Employment, Labor and Solidarity), who came to present the device ” Future Leaders This program, in partnership with Ladom, provides funding of up to €800 per month for students or young professionals training outside the region in sectors such as tourism, engineering, healthcare and social services, or construction. Eligibility requirements include being under 30 years old and committing to returning to work in the region. The program also includes support for professional integration. Applications are open until June 16, 2026. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mobilite-education-successful-departure-2026-une-edition-ouverte-a-tous/