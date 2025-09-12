MOBILITY: Free shuttles for the Sports Festival | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the Sports Festival which will take place tomorrow, Saturday September 13, the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy (CTOS SBSM) sets up a special transport device free to facilitate public access to the Marigot Sports Hall.

Two buses identified in the CTOS colors will provide free round-trip transportation throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The first circuit will start from the Thelbert Carti stadium in Quartier d'Orléans with scheduled departures at 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 13 p.m.The bus will perform two intermediate stopsor a Hope Estate then in front of Elie Gibbs Elementary School in Grand Case, before reaching its terminus at the Sports Hall. Returns to Quartier d'Orléans will take place at the same stopping points, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 14 p.m.

The second circuit will connect Sandy Ground to Marigot. From the old MJC, departures are scheduled for 9 p.m., 11 p.m. and 13 p.m., With a stop at the Albéric Richards stadium parking lot before arriving at the Sports Hall. Returns from Marigot will also take place at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 14 p.m.

This free service aims to encourage as many people as possible to participate in the Sports Festival and to facilitate access to the activities planned throughout the day. _Vx

