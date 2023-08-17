Mobilization of the signatories of the Appeal of Fort-de-France | FAXINFO

It has been just a month since the Interministerial Overseas Committee (CIOM) submitted its report of the 72 government measures to be put in place. The presidents of the overseas territories, signatories of the Appeal of Fort-de-France, intend to ensure the implementation of these measures.

As a press release, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin expressed himself in these terms: "On Saturday July 29, 2023 in Guadeloupe, we, signatories of the Appeal of Fort-de-France and Presidents of the Executives Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Mayotte, Saint-Martin and Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, sent a letter to President Emmanuel Macron. Our letter was motivated by the desire for a more precise follow-up and a more in-depth examination of the newly announced measures within the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM)”. Also according to the politician, although various measures have been adopted by the CIOM in the light of the mobilizations within the various overseas territories and the multiple proposals made by local elected officials, certain advances still require a more detailed analysis. and a monitored and rigorous implementation. The improvement of daily living conditions overseas is at the heart of the signatories' priorities. In this respect, they recommend setting up quarterly meetings to monitor and evaluate the progress of ongoing initiatives. “We also expressed our desire to be fully integrated into the next constitutional reform, placing the emphasis on strengthening local democracy, empowering actors, adapting public policies and decentralizing powers in the overseas territories. -sea. More than ever, we are united in our common objective of reorienting public development policies overseas, so that they are better adapted to the realities and challenges of each territory. continued Louis Mussington. Finally, the wish to meet the President and the Government at the start of the school year in order to discuss the timetable for this crucial reform and the methods of application of the CIOM measures concluded the letter addressed to Emmanuel Macron. “Together, speaking with one and the same voice, we remain firmly committed to the well-being and the future of overseas populations! » concluded the President of the COM. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mobilisation-des-signataires-de-lappel-de-fort-de-france/