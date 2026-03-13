MOTOCROSS: A demonstration day this Sunday in Bellevue | FAXINFO

The Bellevue motocross track will host a day dedicated to motorsports this Sunday, March 15th, open to both enthusiasts and the simply curious. The program includes several demonstrations offering a chance to discover the sport in a friendly atmosphere. Don’t miss this last motocross demonstration of the year!



Three races will be held in the adult category, while three PIWI races will also be organized for younger riders, allowing them to try motocross in a safe environment. The first practice sessions are scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM, followed by a series of demonstrations throughout the day.

Through this event, the SXM Motocross Club hopes to raise awareness of the sport and encourage new riders to take the plunge. The club also reminds everyone that it is looking for volunteer track marshals to oversee the various races and ensure rider safety. This is a great opportunity for volunteers to participate in organizing competitions and discover what goes on behind the scenes in this exciting sport.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/motocross-une-journee-de-demonstration-ce-dimanche-a-bellevue/