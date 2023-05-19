MOTOCROSS: A great show in perspective for “The Final Race”, season 2 on Sunday at Bellevue | FAXINFO

This Sunday, May 21, at the Motocross Park in Bellevue will take place “The Final Race”, season 2! A whole day dedicated to motor sports totally free. Let the show begin !

Always faithful to the position, the association SXM Motocross has once again pulled out all the stops to please the many motorsport enthusiasts on the island.

Forty-five riders from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Barth, Sint Maarten without forgetting of course Saint-Martin will be present for this great show which should move the crowd of the big days to the Motocross Park of Bellevue.

From 9:15 a.m., training will begin for children, followed by the PW category, a small-displacement model intended for learning motocross for children, as well as the B and A series. Many motorcycle races will follow. and quads involving children, teenagers and adults, beginners and pros. The atmosphere should go up a notch during the passage of the best local, Guadeloupe, Martinican, Dutch and Saint-Barth pilots. It promises!

As usual, a catering service will be provided by Christelle and the music by DJ Vroumvroum!

Let the show begin ! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/motocross-du-grand-spectacle-en-perspective-pour-the-final-race-saison-2-dimanche-a-bellevue/