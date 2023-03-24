Motorsport: Motocross Race Day resumes this Sunday, March 26 | FAXINFO

The SXM Motocross club is organizing its third Race Day Season 2 event this Sunday from 10 a.m. on the Motocross Park in Bellevue.

The SXM Motocross Race Day #4 is aimed at local riders as well as those from Saint-Barthélemy and Guadeloupe. All age groups and categories will be represented: child, teenager, adult, beginner or professional, whether on quad or motocross. Speed ​​enthusiasts in a secure setting will be able to demonstrate all their talent. During this beautiful friendly day in perspective, the musical atmosphere of which will be provided by DJ The Edge, food stands will be available to the public, local food and barbecue, snack bar and fresh lemonade made by Christelle. Admission is free for those who wish to attend the show. See you at the Bellevue field this Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sport-mecanique-le-motocross-race-day-reprend-ce-dimanche-26-mars/