MP Lacroes urges action on Dutch student housing crisis affecting St. Maarten students | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes is calling for immediate and coordinated action to address the housing challenges faced by St. Maarten students in the Netherlands, emphasizing that “time is of the essence.” At the same time, he is asking parents and students to remain patient as the Government continues to work toward viable and lasting solutions.

Lacroes raised the issue earlier this year during the January 2025 budget debate, citing the increasing difficulty students face in securing housing, particularly in university cities. He reiterated the need for a formal and strategic role by the St. Maarten House in The Hague, which he said should take the lead in offering support, coordinating with trusted housing providers, and guiding students through the transition process.

“The St. Maarten House is uniquely positioned to offer not only logistical assistance but also to act as a liaison with reputable housing organizations,” Lacroes stated.

In response, the Minister of Finance expressed her willingness to support a formal plan if presented. Lacroes acknowledged the openness but stressed that it must result in follow-through: “Acknowledging the problem is a first step, but it must be followed by real, tangible solutions.”

He also pointed out that current legislation does not provide a framework for government to directly secure housing for study financing recipients. To address this, he suggested either amending existing legislation or establishing formal agreements with housing agencies in the Netherlands, including the potential purchase of student housing under the St. Maarten House.

“Other Dutch Caribbean countries have taken this step,” he said. “Why haven’t we?”

Lacroes also highlighted the lack of a centralized database to track students and returning professionals, and the absence of comprehensive pre-departure preparation. He believes both are essential for long-term national development.

“I strongly believe that securing stable housing for our students, especially during their first years abroad, is not just a matter of comfort; it’s a matter of ensuring they succeed,” he said. “This is a national responsibility, and we must act accordingly.”

The Ministry is reportedly close to engaging with a major student housing provider in the Netherlands. Lacroes welcomed this development but urged that the opportunity be fully pursued and supported by all relevant ministries to avoid another missed chance.

While pushing for urgent action, Lacroes reminded families of the need for patience during the process: “Every academic year that passes without action is another cohort of students left behind.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/mp-lacroes-urges-action-on-dutch-student-housing-crisis-affecting-st-maarten-students