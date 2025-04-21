MULTISPORT / SXM Sport Warm Up: continuous sport at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

From April 25 to 27, the Sandy Ground sports field will vibrate to the rhythm of the “SXM Sport Warm Up”, a dynamic event imagined for bring young people together around the values ​​of sport, performance and sharing.

Supported by the UFOLEP of the Guadeloupe Islands, the SXM Sports Movement and Team JCO (Jeunesse Cycliste d'Orléans), this sporting event promises to transform Sandy Ground into a veritable village of sporting activities. On the program for this long weekend: basket, baseball, cycling and even a motorcycle rally, to offer spectators and participants a diversity of disciplines. A opening parade will kick off the festivities on Friday at 13 p.m., before giving way to the competition and the show. Cherry on the cake : the presence of Melvin Landerneau, world track cycling champion spotted by Gilbert Rousseau, who will come to meet the public. A unique opportunity for young athletes of the island to interact with a model of sporting excellence. His commitment to the event underlines the importance of offering young generations inspiring and accessible figures. With this event, the organizers hope to strengthen the link between sport, education, and citizenship, in a festive and inclusive spirit. A great way to highlight local talent, while promoting sport for all, in the heart of neighborhoods. _Vx

Info: +590 690 10 35 03 – +590 691 28 68 84

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/multisport-sxm-sport-warm-up-du-sport-en-continu-a-sandy-ground/