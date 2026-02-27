MULTISPORTS / Beach Garden: a multisport Sunday focused on fun and camaraderie | FAXINFO

The sands of Colombier vibrated last Sunday on the occasion of the 2nd Champions Trophy organized by Beach Garden SXMFrom 10 a.m. to 17 p.m., sixteen teams, or thirty-two participants, competed in an atmosphere that was both competitive and friendly.



On the program of this day multisport : beach tennis, table tennis, darts and pétanqueDisciplines accessible to all, practiced in pairs, in men’s, women’s or mixed teams. The objective of this energy-filled day was to bringing together amateurs and enthusiasts around simple activitiespromoting team spirit and the enjoyment of the game.

Under the sun, participants rotated through the various activities, from focusing on the sand, to demonstrating dexterity at the ping-pong table, accuracy with darts, and strategy on the pétanque court. Cheers and laughter filled the air. A resounding success for the organizing team.

At the end of the tests, Eight teams were awarded prizes. thanks to the support of local partners, including Radio Transat, Le Carré Vert, O’Plongeoir, Geminga, Caraïbes Water Sports, Caribbean Paddling, Auto Deal SBH, Chay’s Thai, Bikini Beach, l’Astrolabe and Roasty’s.

In terms of achievementsTom and Lucie climb to the top step of the podium, followed by Titi and Gerry in second place, then Jeen and Cid in third.

Between the effort, the fair play, and the relaxing moments around the refreshment stand, this second edition, hosted by Beach Garden SXM in Colombier, confirms the event’s success. We eagerly await the next tournament!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/multisports-beach-garden-un-dimanche-multisports-sous-le-signe-de-la-convivialite/