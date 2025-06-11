On Monday, June 2, the Théâtre La Chapelle in Orient Bay hosted a musical evening full of emotion and talent, organized by the St-Martin88 association in collaboration with the Pianissimo music school. On the bill: international pianist Kimball Gallagher, accompanied by young people from Sandy Ground and their staff, in a spirit of cultural exchange and exchange.

Kimball opened the recital with a virtuoso and inspiring performance. The pianist, a regular on stages around the world, created a genuine connection with the Saint Martin audience, true to his commitment to music as a vehicle for social transformation.

He then handed over to Nour Boukari, a young Tunisian artist who is helping St-Martin88. Ukulele in hand, she performed her own compositions with touching sincerity and beautiful sensitivity. Her performance, full of emotion, offered a moment of intimacy and poetry.

Then it was the turn of Claudie aka "Essynce" accompanied by Kimball on piano, to make her remarkable voice heard, performing several songs, including a magnificent tribute to Édith Piaf. Her stage presence and emotionally charged vocal mastery were greeted with warm applause.

Finally, the evening concluded with the youth of Sandy Ground, who combined original songs and dances in a festive and communicative atmosphere, accompanied by musicians from Pianissimo. Supervised throughout the year as part of the St-Martin88 artistic workshops, their performance demonstrated their hard work and commitment. Their energy and joie de vivre won over the audience.

This concert perfectly illustrated the association's mission: to bring together generations and cultures around music, highlighting the talents of tomorrow. It was an evening rich in meaning, humanity, and hope, which many hope to see repeated.

Editor's note: The "88" in St-Martin88 refers to the 88 keys on a piano keyboard. Furthermore, when rotated horizontally, it symbolizes infinity.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-une-soiree-vibrante-demotion-de-talents-et-de-partage/