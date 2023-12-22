Music: Classical piano and violin concert this evening in Maho | FAXINFO

A nice end-of-year concert is scheduled for this Friday, December 22 at 18:30 p.m. in the Casino Royale performance hall in Maho.

The talented Caroline Rivas will accompany the famous violinist Marta Ludanyi on the piano for a stunning duet on soft and soothing melodies.

Come and clear your mind with your friends before tackling the next festivities.

Price of tickets including aperitif and plate of appetizers: $30.

There are still a few places left for this rare spectacle on our island.

Resa: 06 90 88 00 22 whatsapp.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-concert-classique-piano-et-violon-ce-soir-a-maho/