MUSIC: Dionne Warwick in exceptional concert in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

On December 14, 2024, the Casino Royale Theater in Sint Maarten will vibrate to the sound of the legendary voice of Dionne Warwick during an exceptional Caribbean Gala. This icon of world music returns to the Caribbean for a unique concert, celebrating her illustrious career and supporting a noble cause.

Organized in support of the “Bridge to Bold” initiative, this event aims to promote education and the arts among the youth of Sint Maarten. The funds raised will fund scholarships for students of the Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts (CBA), allowing them to participate in summer arts programs and continue their studies at Bowie State University. A masterclass with Warwick herself will complete the initiative, offering students and parents a valuable insight into the entertainment industry. During this elegant evening, Dionne Warwick will perform her greatest hits in an intimate and refined setting, accompanied by the young talents of the CBA. “Having a legend like Dionne Warwick for a charity concert on our island is an exceptional Christmas gift,” said Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten. Tickets (starting at $150) are available at Van Dorp, Adolphus Richardson, SOS Radio and via the KBand app. Join us on Saturday, December 14 at 19:30 p.m. for a memorable evening, combining timeless music, culture and support for the future of the arts in the Caribbean. _VX

Information and reservations: +1 721-528-6006

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-dionne-warwick-en-concert-exceptionnel-a-sint-maarten/