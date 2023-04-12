MUSIC: Discovering the musical universe of the artist, Lynn Taylor on Thursday in the parking lot of Galisbay | FAXINFO

All Caribbean music enthusiasts are invited to come this Thursday, April 13 at 19:30 p.m. to the Galisbay car park to attend the unique performance of musician and singer, Lynn Taylor.

The opportunity for spectators to discover the musical universe of Lynn Taylor who performs regularly with the group Locomotiv. An appointment not to be missed! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-a-la-decouverte-de-lunivers-musical-de-lartiste-lynn-taylor-jeudi-sur-le-parking-de-galisbay/