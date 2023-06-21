MUSIC: Jazz atmosphere on the Marigot Sea Front! | FAXINFO

On Sunday June 18, a good atmosphere reigned at the kiosk of the Front de Mer market during the first jazz funk concert organized by the association "La Bonne Note" and animated by Paul Emmanuel and his brilliant musicians!

The organizers of the concert were keen to introduce the different facets of jazz to the large audience present on Sunday on the Seafront. The bet is successful! On stage, Paul Emmanuel on bass, Raelvis Perez on drums, Louise Blaise and Shawn Wilkinson on piano, Michael Wilson on guitar, Ali Emmanuel on saxophone, Tefari Prevoo Francisco on violin and vocalist Marita Blijden flaunted all their talents in front of jazz lovers in Saint-Martin won over by the XXL performance performed by all the musicians.

Present at this inaugural concert, the vice-president of the Collectivity, Alain Richardson announced the creation in the coming months of a Jazz Festival in Saint-Martin.

Something to delight the president of the "La Bonne Note" Association, Serge Weinum and all music enthusiasts, especially jazz on the island. And there are a lot of them! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-ambiance-jazz-sur-le-front-de-mer-de-marigot/