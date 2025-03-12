MUSIC / SMS: A musical declaration of love to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Artist duo GLP978 and Luc Léandry pay tribute to Saint-Martin in a brand new single entitled “SMS” which will be released next Friday.

At a press conference held last Friday, around forty people gathered at Grand-Case airport to discover the musical piece "St. Martin Sweet Sweet" (SMS). GLP978, joined by the famous Luc Léandry via videoconference, announces the release of "SMS" on all platforms this Friday, March 14.

Unveiled for the first time last Friday, the video and its music reflect the multiculturalism and festive atmosphere of Saint-Martin: “People like to move in Saint-Martin so we weren’t going to do a slow dance!”

In this single, which mixes soca and zouk, I took care of the Creole part and he took care of the English part,” explains Luc Léandry.

It was by chance that the two music lovers met one day at Grand-Case airport.

Two weeks later, the project was already finalized: "I didn't expect at all to work with the illustrious Luc Léandry for my first single. I'm so proud to have worked with him. He was very responsive and gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted," GLP978 says enthusiastically.

The artist, also a security agent at Grand-Case airport, shares his passion for song with his colleagues on a daily basis, as Junior, a multi-skilled agent at Grand-Case airport, attests: “He sings every day in the hold.

He never gets bored, he trains all the time!”

