MUSIC / SXM Festival: much more than just an electronic music event for the island | FAXINFO

D-Day -1! The ninth edition of the SXM Festival will be held from 18 to 22 March, with a program of more than 70 international DJs spread across several sites on the island, notably at Happy baybut also in seaside clubs and iconic natural locations. Since its creation in 2016The event has established itself as much more than just an electronic music festival.
Recognized by international media such as Rolling Stone, Forbes or New York Times, the SXM Festival is part of at the crossroads of luxury travel, musical culture and the promotion of the territoryThe ambition of its organizers, Julian and Krystel Arbia, has always been clear: position Saint-Martin as a cultural and lifestyle destination with international reach.
A lever for attractiveness for Saint-Martin
Every yearThe festival attracts an audience from over 50 countries, primarily from the United States, Canada, and Europe. These visitors, loyal to the event, stay on average between seven and ten days on the island. The organizers mention thousands of additional nights and increased business for hotels, villas, restaurants, beach clubs, taxis, and car rental companies. Beyond its festive aspect, the event is a significant driver of tourism. Each edition also mobilizes more than 50 employees and appeals to more than 65 local service providersparticularly in the areas of security, logistics, transportation, and event services, in order to boost the economic benefits for Saint-Martin. The organizers also state that they are working with local authorities to ensure the event’s safety and strengthen environmental awareness initiatives. This aspect reflects their commitment to ensuring that the SXM Festival remains a festive, responsible, and sustainable event.
Full program for this 2026 edition:
WEDNESDAY MARCH 18
Bamboo Beach
Rudy
13:00 – 14:30
Allan P b2b Andy Scorda
14:30 – 16:00
Rawdølff
16:00 – 17:30
Marwan Dua
17:30 – 19:00
The Saint
19:00 – 20:30
Kadosh
20:30 – 22:30
Paso Doble
22:30 – 00:30
Chus & Ceballos
00:30 – 03:00
THURSDAY MARCH 19
Happy Bay – ARC
Human Rias
20:00 – 22:00
Rafael
22:00 – 23:30
Franky wah
23:30 – 01:00
Tripolism
01:00 – 03:00
Zamna Soundsystem
03:00 – 05:00
Happy Bay – OCEAN
Feather Head
20:00 – 21:15
SimbaSōl B2BD’Urbano
21:15 – 22:30
Igor Marijuan
22:30 – 00:00
Spencer Brown
00:00 – 02:00
Cristoph
02:00 – 04:00
Character
MONDRAY
12:00 – 13:20
FAUNA
13:20 – 14:30
Black Track B2BWako Mad Drums
14:30 – 16:00
Dymos & Shizzo
16:00 – 17:30
Siavash
17:30 – 19:00
Boat Party
Sam Haze
15:00 – 16:00
Rafael
16:00 – 17:00
Lumia
17:00 – 18:00
FRIDAY MARCH 20
Happy Bay – ARC
Ludo Lacoste
20:00 – 22:00
Lumia
22:00 – 23:30
nimino
23:30 – 01:00
elderbrook
01:00 – 03:00
Layton Giordani
03:00 – 05:00
Happy Bay – OCEAN
khenya
20:00 – 22:00
Eli Fola
22:00 – 23:30
Sistek
23:30 – 01:00
Marten Lou
01:00 – 03:00
&friends
03:00 – 05:00
Joa Beach
Micajova
12:00 – 13:20
SHILIMILI
13:20 – 14:40
Patris Gero
14:40 – 16:00
Ines Rau
16:00 – 17:30
Chinonegro
17:30 – 19:00
Panorama
Deric Frey
13:00 – 15:00
Police
15:00 – 17:00
elderbrook
17:00 – 19:00
Alex Twin
19:00 – 20:30
Saturday March 21
Happy Bay – ARC
Owlish
20:00 – 21:30
Ageless
21:30 – 23:15
Yamagucci
23:15 – 01:00
hoops
01:00 – 03:00
Deep Dish
03:00 – 05:00
Happy Bay – OCEAN
Urbic
20:00 – 21:30
Self-esteem
21:30 – 23:00
Andhim
23:00 – 00:30
Nico de Andrea
00:30 – 01:30
sason B2BNico de Andrea
01:30 – 02:30
sason
02:30 – 03:30
MAXI MERAKI
03:30 – 05:00
Bamboo Beach
Tom Valen
12:00 – 13:20
Moodsh!ne
13:20 – 14:40
Jameson B2BCALUM
14:40 – 16:00
Stban
16:00 – 17:30
VITE & MIGANOVA
17:30 – 19:00
VILLA “SOLEY”
MøB
13:00 – 14:30
jay jay
14:30 – 16:00
Adassiya
16:00 – 17:30
Francis Mercier
17:30 – 19:00
Moblack
19:00 – 20:30
Sunday March 22
Happy Bay – ARC
Abstract
20:00 – 21:30
Tom Pooks
21:30 – 23:00
That is, Iwasa
23:00 – 00:30
Bontan
00:30 – 02:30
Carl Cox
02:30 – 05:00
Happy Bay – OCEAN
Kasbi & Gianni
20:00 – 21:30
Peace Control
21:30 – 23:30
Mont Rouge
23:30 – 01:00
BAMBOO SUNRISE
Gone Deville
05:00 – 06:00
Natascha Polké
06:00 – 07:30
Lee Burridge
07:30 – 10:00
Yet More
10:00 – 11:30
MONDAY 23 MARCH
HARRI
16:00 – 17:15
The EDGE
17:15 – 18:30
ELIO ELIA B2B NAPO LUGO
18:30 – 19:45
ATLASSI
19:45 – 21:00
MONITORS
21:00 – 22:30
POULARDO
22:30 – 00:00
Max Styler
00:00 – 02:00
Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-sxm-festival-bien-plus-quun-rendez-vous-electro-pour-lile/
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