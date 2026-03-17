MUSIC / SXM Festival: much more than just an electronic music event for the island | FAXINFO

D-Day -1! The ninth edition of the SXM Festival will be held from 18 to 22 March, with a program of more than 70 international DJs spread across several sites on the island, notably at Happy baybut also in seaside clubs and iconic natural locations. Since its creation in 2016The event has established itself as much more than just an electronic music festival.



Recognized by international media such as Rolling Stone, Forbes or New York Times, the SXM Festival is part of at the crossroads of luxury travel, musical culture and the promotion of the territoryThe ambition of its organizers, Julian and Krystel Arbia, has always been clear: position Saint-Martin as a cultural and lifestyle destination with international reach.



A lever for attractiveness for Saint-Martin

Every yearThe festival attracts an audience from over 50 countries, primarily from the United States, Canada, and Europe. These visitors, loyal to the event, stay on average between seven and ten days on the island. The organizers mention thousands of additional nights and increased business for hotels, villas, restaurants, beach clubs, taxis, and car rental companies. Beyond its festive aspect, the event is a significant driver of tourism. Each edition also mobilizes more than 50 employees and appeals to more than 65 local service providersparticularly in the areas of security, logistics, transportation, and event services, in order to boost the economic benefits for Saint-Martin. The organizers also state that they are working with local authorities to ensure the event’s safety and strengthen environmental awareness initiatives. This aspect reflects their commitment to ensuring that the SXM Festival remains a festive, responsible, and sustainable event.



Full program for this 2026 edition:

WEDNESDAY MARCH 18



Bamboo Beach

Rudy

13:00 – 14:30

Allan P b2b Andy Scorda

14:30 – 16:00

Rawdølff

16:00 – 17:30

Marwan Dua

17:30 – 19:00

The Saint

19:00 – 20:30

Kadosh

20:30 – 22:30

Paso Doble

22:30 – 00:30

Chus & Ceballos

00:30 – 03:00



THURSDAY MARCH 19



Happy Bay – ARC

Human Rias

20:00 – 22:00

Rafael

22:00 – 23:30

Franky wah

23:30 – 01:00

Tripolism

01:00 – 03:00

Zamna Soundsystem

03:00 – 05:00



Happy Bay – OCEAN

Feather Head

20:00 – 21:15

SimbaSōl B2BD’Urbano

21:15 – 22:30

Igor Marijuan

22:30 – 00:00

Spencer Brown

00:00 – 02:00

Cristoph

02:00 – 04:00



Character

MONDRAY

12:00 – 13:20

FAUNA

13:20 – 14:30

Black Track B2BWako Mad Drums

14:30 – 16:00

Dymos & Shizzo

16:00 – 17:30

Siavash

17:30 – 19:00



Boat Party

Sam Haze

15:00 – 16:00

Rafael

16:00 – 17:00

Lumia

17:00 – 18:00



FRIDAY MARCH 20



Happy Bay – ARC

Ludo Lacoste

20:00 – 22:00

Lumia

22:00 – 23:30

nimino

23:30 – 01:00

elderbrook

01:00 – 03:00

Layton Giordani

03:00 – 05:00



Happy Bay – OCEAN

khenya

20:00 – 22:00

Eli Fola

22:00 – 23:30

Sistek

23:30 – 01:00

Marten Lou

01:00 – 03:00

&friends

03:00 – 05:00



Joa Beach

Micajova

12:00 – 13:20

SHILIMILI

13:20 – 14:40

Patris Gero

14:40 – 16:00

Ines Rau

16:00 – 17:30

Chinonegro

17:30 – 19:00



Panorama

Deric Frey

13:00 – 15:00

Police

15:00 – 17:00

elderbrook

17:00 – 19:00

Alex Twin

19:00 – 20:30



Saturday March 21



Happy Bay – ARC

Owlish

20:00 – 21:30

Ageless

21:30 – 23:15

Yamagucci

23:15 – 01:00

hoops

01:00 – 03:00

Deep Dish

03:00 – 05:00



Happy Bay – OCEAN

Urbic

20:00 – 21:30

Self-esteem

21:30 – 23:00

Andhim

23:00 – 00:30

Nico de Andrea

00:30 – 01:30

sason B2BNico de Andrea

01:30 – 02:30

sason

02:30 – 03:30

MAXI MERAKI

03:30 – 05:00



Bamboo Beach

Tom Valen

12:00 – 13:20

Moodsh!ne

13:20 – 14:40

Jameson B2BCALUM

14:40 – 16:00

Stban

16:00 – 17:30

VITE & MIGANOVA

17:30 – 19:00



VILLA “SOLEY”

MøB

13:00 – 14:30

jay jay

14:30 – 16:00

Adassiya

16:00 – 17:30

Francis Mercier

17:30 – 19:00

Moblack

19:00 – 20:30



Sunday March 22



Happy Bay – ARC

Abstract

20:00 – 21:30

Tom Pooks

21:30 – 23:00

That is, Iwasa

23:00 – 00:30

Bontan

00:30 – 02:30

Carl Cox

02:30 – 05:00



Happy Bay – OCEAN

Kasbi & Gianni

20:00 – 21:30

Peace Control

21:30 – 23:30

Mont Rouge

23:30 – 01:00



BAMBOO SUNRISE

Gone Deville

05:00 – 06:00

Natascha Polké

06:00 – 07:30

Lee Burridge

07:30 – 10:00

Yet More

10:00 – 11:30



MONDAY 23 MARCH



HARRI

16:00 – 17:15

The EDGE

17:15 – 18:30

ELIO ELIA B2B NAPO LUGO

18:30 – 19:45

ATLASSI

19:45 – 21:00

MONITORS

21:00 – 22:30

POULARDO

22:30 – 00:00

Max Styler

00:00 – 02:00

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-sxm-festival-bien-plus-quun-rendez-vous-electro-pour-lile/