MUSIC / The Greatest Love of All: a magical evening in honor of Whitney Houston | FAXINFO

Whitney Houston fans will experience an exceptional evening with “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” on Wednesday, February 12 at 20 p.m. at the Aleeze Convention Center in Sint Maarten.

This major show, led by the incredible Belinda Davids, will pay tribute to one of the greatest voices of all time.

With her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, Belinda Davids will bring to life Houston's greatest hits, such as "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "The Greatest Love of All."

Organized by the Laughter 4 Us Foundation in collaboration with its valued partners, this event promises an emotional journey through the star's exceptional career, celebrating his musical legacy with passion and respect.

As the opening act, the talented local group Sugar Apple Music will warm up the stage for a memorable evening.

Tickets are available on Bizouk.com and at several outlets including Van Dorp, Tech Hub, Levi's (Marigot), Buzz (Hope Estate), Suki Supermarket and St. Maarten Nectar (Cole Bay).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/musique-the-greatest-love-of-all-une-soiree-magique-en-lhonneur-de-whitney-houston/