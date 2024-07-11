MUTATION COMGEND Saint-Martin-Saint-Barth: Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind leaves, Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez arrives | FAXINFO

A military ceremony was organized on Thursday July 4 to mark the transfer of Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind and the retirement of Captain Thierry Vansuypeene.

It was at the Savane barracks that this military ceremony was held, in the presence of the brigadier general and commander of the gendarmerie of Guadeloupe, Vincent Lamballe, the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the president of the COM, Louis Mussington, Northern Islands MP and Senator. Many representatives of the civil, military, judicial and associative authorities came to honor with their presence this ceremony, which began with a taking of arms where several COMGEND units from Saint-Martin/Saint-Barth were represented.

During this ceremony, a number of decorations were awarded, including the medal of the National Order of Merit to Captain Thierry Vansuypeene, second in command of COMGEND Saint-Martin/Saint-Barth. The gendarme, Yolan Creyf, received the National Defense medal, gold level. Finally, Warrant Officer Bassole, Warrant Officers Cervera and Simon each received a letter of congratulations from Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehid for acts of courage and dedication.

A great spirit of camaraderie…

It was then in the Mess room that Captain Thierry Vansuypeene and Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind addressed the large audience to recount the three intense years they had just spent in the Northern Islands. The opportunity for the commander of COMGEND of the Northern Islands to announce his transfer to the general direction of the national gendarmerie in Issy-les-Moulineaux. Lieutenant-Colonel Hugues Loyez, present at the ceremony, will succeed him as head of the Saint-Martin/Saint-Barth gendarmerie command on August 1.

For her part, it is with great emotion that Captain Thierry Vansuypeene announced her retirement after 33 years of good and loyal service within the gendarmerie.

General Vincent Lamballe then took the floor to express all the satisfaction he had had working with the colonel and the captain. Just like the delegated prefect, Vincent Berton who spoke in equally laudatory terms.

The ceremony concluded with a cocktail dinner where a great spirit of camaraderie reigned throughout the evening._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mutation-comgend-saint-martin-saint-barth-le-colonel-maxime-wintzer-wekehind-sen-va-le-lieutenant-colonel-hugues-loyez-arrive/