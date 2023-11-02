NARCOTRAFFIC: 480 kg of cocaine seized in the southwest of Martinique | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, October 22, on the basis of information from the National Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigations, the Overseas Support and Assistance vessel, the Dumont d'Urville intervened on a coaster flying the flag of Jamaica in high seas, located southwest of Martinique.

On board, 18 bales containing a total weight of nearly 480 kilos of cocaine were discovered. The four crew members and the cargo were brought back to Fort-de-France, and on the instructions of the prosecutor's office of the specialized interregional jurisdiction of Fort-de-France, handed over to the branch of the Caribbean anti-narcotics office. At the end of the investigative actions carried out by the OFAST, the suspects were presented to the public prosecutor's office – which opened a judicial investigation – and placed in pre-trial detention. In 2022, French customs information enabled the seizure of nearly 21 tons of narcotics, including 16,6 tons of cocaine throughout the territory, while in 2023, the balance sheet of the Armed Forces in the Antilles will increase. amounts to nearly 5,7 tonnes of narcotics withdrawn from the distribution networks. The procedures handled by the Fort-de-France JIRS in 2023 resulted in the judicial seizure of 3 tonnes of narcotics. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-480-kg-de-cocaine-saisis-au-sud-ouest-de-la-martinique/