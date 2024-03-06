NARCOTRAFFIC: Nearly 500 kg of marijuana seized in the port of Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

Last week, Sint Maarten customs, in collaboration with the coast guard, intercepted a container containing narcotics in the port of Sint Maarten.

Customs personnel suspected that a container on board a passing ship was carrying illicit goods. They therefore requested assistance from the Coast Guard for a joint inspection of the suspect container.

During the inspection, they discovered 20 bales of drugs, approximately 470 kg of marijuana. The confiscated drugs were handed over to the police pending further investigation.

In the meantime, the drugs have been destroyed. Thanks to the good collaboration between Sint Maarten Customs and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, both authorities have recently recorded significant successes.

Both local authorities remain vigilant for potential maritime violations of illegal trafficking around Sint Maarten. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-pres-de-500-kg-de-marijuana-saisis-dans-le-port-de-sint-maarten/