NARCOTRAFIC: 200kg of cocaine and marijuana recovered from the open sea by the Dutch navy | FAXINFO

On Monday, June 5, the Dutch navy ship HNLMS Groningen fished out 200 kg of cocaine and marijuana from the Caribbean Sea without being able to arrest the drug traffickers.

The drug was recovered at sea near the Windward Islands (the Windward Islands are at the southern end of the Caribbean arc, editor's note). Spotted by the HNLMS Groningen, the drug traffickers threw several bundles of drugs overboard before fleeing. Despite an important device, the Dutch navy did not succeed in getting their hands on the drug traffickers equipped with a very fast boat, type go-fast.

The 200 kg of cocaine and marijuana recovered from the sea were handed over to the Sint Maarten police.

The Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) then acted on instructions from the public prosecutor and destroyed the seized drugs a few hours later.

Operational since May 2023, HNLMS Groningen carries out patrols in the Caribbean Sea and will combine counter-narcotics operations with the support of the Dutch Coast Guard. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-200kg-de-cocaine-et-de-marijuana-repeches-en-pleine-mer-par-la-marine-hollandaise/