NARCOTRAFIC / Fight against drug trafficking in the Caribbean: 30 years of cooperation celebrated between the United States and the Netherlands | FAXINFO

The 30th anniversary of the close cooperation between the United States and the Netherlands in the field of drug control in the Caribbean region was celebrated on April 8 in Key West, Florida, where the headquarters of the Joint Inter Agency Taskforce South (JIATF-S).

The IATF-S is a unique, U.S.-led international organization that brings together 19 countries and organizations, such as the FBI and DEA, in the fight against drug trafficking in the Caribbean region.

The Royal Navy plays a crucial role within this US-led organization. The Netherlands has been forming Task Group 30 for 4.4 years and provides several units for anti-drug operations. As Commander of the Navy in the Caribbean Region (C-ZMCARIB), Commander Walter Hansen leads the task force.

Commander Hansen describes this intensive collaboration as a “good marriage”, with the 30th anniversary marking a significant milestone. “Drug transit is a complex problem that requires an international approach,” according to Commander Hansen.

The return of Zr.Ms. Groningen in the Caribbean region symbolizes the Netherlands' commitment to combating drug trafficking and cross-border crime. Defense thus contributes to peace and security in the Dutch Caribbean region. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-lutte-contre-le-trafic-de-stupefiants-dans-les-caraibes-30-ans-de-cooperation-celebres-entre-les-etats-unis-et-les-pays-bas/