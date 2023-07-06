NARCOTRAFIC: The Armed Forces in the West Indies seize 1 tonnes of cannabis and 7 kg of cocaine off Martinique | FAXINFO

As part of the fight against international drug trafficking at sea, the Antilles-Guyana patrol boat "La Combattante" made a very good catch by seizing 1,7 tons of cannabis and 2 kg of cocaine on board a sailboat, off Martinique.

On the evening of June 29, guided by information from the Joint InterAgency Task ForceSouth (JIATF-S) and supported by the maritime patrol aircraft of the customs coastguard service, the patrol vessel "La Combattante" intervened on a sailboat suspected of illicit trafficking in narcotics, about a hundred nautical miles (about 200 km) south-west of Martinique.

The intervention of the crew of “La Combattante” revealed the presence of numerous suspicious bundles on board the sailboat. The discovered merchandise tested positive for cannabis. In total, 1700 kg of cannabis were seized as well as 2 kg of cocaine.

On July 1, on the instructions of the public prosecutor of the JIRS (specialized interregional jurisdiction) of Fort-de-France, the narcotics, the sailboat and the five individuals suspected of illicit trafficking were handed over to the OFAST Caribbean branch. At the end of these first acts of investigation, they were presented to an examining magistrate and indicted for offenses against the legislation on narcotics and weapons committed in an organized gang and association of criminals and placed in pre-trial detention. . This fourth seizure of the year 2023 brings the FAA's balance sheet to nearly 4,7 tonnes of narcotics removed from the distribution networks (goods seized or rejected at sea). _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-les-forces-armees-aux-antilles-saisissent-1-7-tonne-de-cannabis-et-2-kg-de-cocaine-au-large-de-la-martinique/