National Coordinator and Consular General Strengthen Anti-Trafficking Efforts Through Strategic Partnership | Government of Sint Maarten

The National Coordinator Against Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling, Mr. Erling Hoeve, of Sint Maarten met with the Consular General Mr. Demetrio Antonio Fernandez Mena of the Dominican Republic to discuss enhanced collaboration in combating human trafficking and smuggling and protecting those vulnerably at risk within migrant communities. The high-level meeting, held on June 11th, was initiated by the Operations Leader, Inspector Liandro Rombley of the Team Human Smuggling and Human Trafficking (UMM) of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).

The productive discussion centered on the critical importance of raising awareness within migrant communities about exploitation risks and the need to strengthen collaborative efforts in Sint Maarten. All officials emphasized that education and prevention are essential components in the fight against human trafficking, and by working alongside one another we can bring about positive change.

A key outcome of the meeting was the Consular General’s commitment to actively support the National Reporting Bureau’s "See Something Say Something" awareness campaign, which involves many strategic partners of the justice and migration chains. This partnership will jointly develop informational flyers for distribution to consulate visitors, ensuring that vital anti-trafficking information reaches those who may need it most.

"Stakeholder participation is not only crucial for protecting migrant communities but also for safeguarding our country’s reputation, which still lingers at Tier 3 (Based on the US Department of State Anti-Trafficking

Report" noted participants during the meeting. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in creating a comprehensive network of protection and prevention. It is within planning to reach out to other representatives of the different nationalities living in Sint Maarten with this same initiative in mind.

The initiative reflects our country’s dedication to addressing human trafficking through coordinated community outreach, enhanced detection capabilities, and sustained public awareness efforts. Further details about the joint campaign materials will be announced in the coming weeks. For information on the ‘See Something, Say Something’ campaign, visit: www.nrc.sx. To assist us in combating these crimes confidentially, contact the KPSM police tip line at 9300.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/National-Coordinator-and-Consular-General-Strengthen-Anti-Trafficking-Efforts-Through-Strategic-Partnership.aspx