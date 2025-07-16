NATIONAL DAY / July 14: Marigot celebrates unity and republican values | FAXINFO

Last Monday, Marigot vibrated with blue, white, and red colors to celebrate the national holiday and the neighborhood festival. The day began with an ecumenical mass at the Catholic church, attended by dignitaries from Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, and Anguilla, before a parade of troops and bands enlivened Rue de la République.

At the war memorial, after the traditional wreath-laying ceremony, three awards were presented by Prefect Cyrille Le Vély. The Bronze Medal of Honor for Courage and Devotion was awarded to Richard Cocks for his heroic actions on January 11, 2025. While surprising two armed individuals threatening motorists in Hope Estate, he kept his cool, restrained one assailant, disarmed the second, and allowed the victims to take shelter before the police arrived.

The medal for youth, sports, and community involvement was awarded to Vernicia Brooks, founder of the Nature Valley Colombier association. Since 2004, she has worked to preserve and transmit the island’s intangible heritage, particularly through the guavaberry festival and the promotion of culinary expertise.

Finally, the State Territorial Administration Medal was awarded to Alain Rioual, communications officer at the Prefecture, for modernizing practices and strengthening institutional visibility through an innovative digital strategy. With this glittering distinction, there’s no doubt he’ll continue to “enlighten” journalists to help them avoid the gray areas…!

Official speeches on the waterfront then set the tone for a day dedicated to unity. Klohé Francillette, president of the Territorial Youth Council, called for the upholding of republican values, recalling that freedom means “being able to express oneself, be heard, and make one’s choices,” advocating equality for all, and emphasizing that fraternity means “moving forward together by reaching out to each other.” She encouraged young people “to commit to Saint-Martin,” calling them “the builders of today.”

Louis Mussington stressed the importance of standing together despite tensions and uncertainties, stating: “The Republic is not just a form of government, it is an ethic, a movement, a hope, and a way of seeing the world.” He called for “restored meaning to public forces and a rejection of any deviation.”

Passionate about history, MP Frantz Gumbs linked French history to that of the United States, while Cyrille Le Vély, for his first national holiday in Saint-Martin as a full prefect, delivered a strong message: “July 14 symbolizes the fight against injustice. Liberty, equality, fraternity are not just words but values to be embodied every day.” He affirmed that “the State will do its part to meet the challenges.”

Following the speeches, five figures from the cultural and educational world, as well as twelve agents of the Collectivité, were honored by Louis Mussington. The festivities continued throughout the afternoon with music until the 21 p.m. fireworks display, greeted by a large crowd who came together to celebrate the Republic and the Saint-Martin identity. _Vx

Awards and medals

The 5 civil society figures honored with a certificate of recognition for their involvement in the world of music, education and professional training:

Percy RANKIN (musician)

Pépin RATCHEL (Saxophonist)

Augustin ARRONDELL “Gusto” (musician)

Joseph DILENORD (training)

Janine HAMLET (Education)

Recipients of the Regional, Departmental and Municipal Medal of Honor, “Gold” and “Silver” levels – class of 2025:

ILLIDGE Pierre

HODGE m. SEAMAN Marie Monique

MINGAU m. WILLAMS Annick

ROACH Diane

CHITTICK Silvia

HAMLET Raymond

RATCHEL Mylène m. MANUEL

GIBBS Joel

JOE Marie Monique

MINVILLE Ernest Albert

PAINES Felix

