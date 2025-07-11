NATIONAL DAY / July 14th festivities: ask for the program! | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin invites its residents this Monday, July 14, for a day of festivities dedicated to republican unity. Young and old alike are invited to gather on the Marigot seafront, the epicenter of the celebrations.

Starting at 9 a.m., an ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic church will open this symbolic day, followed by the traditional parade through the streets of Marigot starting at 10:15 a.m. A powerful moment of civic cohesion to the rhythm of drums and applause. A wreath laying at the War Memorial at 10:30 a.m., official speeches at 11 a.m., and a medal ceremony will punctuate the morning on the waterfront. The festivities will continue in the afternoon with musical and sporting events. The podium entertainment begins at 13 p.m. with MC PHOX accompanied by DJ Booze during the afternoon, followed by DJ Tamon in the evening. The highlight of the day will be the fireworks display at 21 p.m. from Marigot Bay, a spectacle eagerly awaited by all generations.

Since 1880, July 14th has been celebrated in France as the commemoration of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 and the Fête de la Fédération in 1790, symbols of the end of the absolute monarchy and national unity. This date brings the French together each year around the values ​​of liberty, equality, and fraternity. In Saint-Martin, as elsewhere, it is an opportunity to celebrate the Republic in a festive, friendly, and supportive atmosphere. _Vx

Entertainment program:

13h00 French CANCAN Dance

13h30 Unic Vybz

14h30 Crab Race

15h00 Funtopia (Game Animations)

16h00 X-treem Band

17h00 Musical entertainment

18h00 Jolly Boys

19h00 Asha

20h00 Diamond Girlz

20h15 Exclusive family

20h30 Funtopia (Fire Dance)

21h00 Fireworks

21h10 Control Band

22h00 Tamilia & KRG Band

