NATIONAL HOLIDAY / July 14 festivities: ask for the program! | FAXINFO

This Sunday, July 14, the Community is organizing several celebrations on the Marigot Seafront on the occasion of the national holiday. A fireworks display and a concert will end this beautiful festive day in style.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with an ecumenical mass in the Catholic church of Marigot. A military parade will follow from 10:15 a.m. on rue de la République, always appreciated by children and adults alike. At 10:30 a.m., a laying of wreaths will take place in front of the war memorial located in the gardens of the Hôtel de la Collectivité. Just after the ceremony, the delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, will honor three people from civil society.

An official ceremony will then be held at the Sea Front kiosk from 11 a.m. with speeches from elected officials and the State representative, the presentation of medals followed by a reception.

Following the official program, sporting and cultural events will be organized on the Seafront throughout the afternoon. A musical podium will liven up the evening with the presence of several renowned local artists.

The fireworks show long awaited by the population each year will be fired at 21 p.m. from Marigot Bay. Happy National Day to everyone! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fete-nationale-festivites-du-14-juillet-demandez-le-programme-2/