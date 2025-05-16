NATIONAL QUEST: The French Red Cross calls for solidarity from May 17 to 25 | FAXINFO

From tomorrow until May 25, the French Red Cross is mobilizing its volunteers for its traditional national quest, a major event which, throughout France and overseas, allows support its local actions.

Within the territorial delegationThis mobilization takes on its full meaning as social divisions, precariousness, and isolation increase. “Nearly half of the population (44%) feels alone and isolated,” warns the parent association, which places proximity to the most vulnerable at the heart of its action.

Thanks to its territorial network of more than 1000 local structures, the French Red Cross is able to intervene as close as possible to needs, sometimes even in areas far from traditional systems. In our territory, the Day Care Center, located at 2 rue du Soleil Levant in Concord, welcomes every week nearly 150 people in just nine hours of service. Users find a space for respite, listening and guidance, but also a center for accessing rights related to Health Insurance. Clothing, shoes and snacks are also distributed there.

The national quest is therefore essential to finance these actionsIn Saint-Martin, as elsewhere, volunteers will be reaching out to the public to collect donations; every little bit helps keep these solidarity missions alive. Donations can also be made online. For the French Red Cross, this is a call for generosity, but above all a call to leave no one behindmin. _Vx

Info: 05 90 97 86 50

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/quete-nationale-la-croix-rouge-francaise-appelle-a-la-solidarite-du-17-au-25-mai/