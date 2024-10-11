NATIONAL RESILIENCE DAY: Sea rescue demonstration this Saturday morning, October 12 in Marigot | FAXINFO

As part of National Resilience Day, a major sea rescue demonstration will be held this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Marigot seafront, opposite the ferry terminal.

This event is organized in collaboration with the gendarmerie's nautical brigade, the SNSM (National Sea Rescue Society), the SDIS, the Red Cross and the support of the territorial police who will intervene with a drone. In addition, the first aid training association will participate in the operation to raise public awareness of life-saving actions.

After a series of interventions in schools this week, as well as the holding of two Compagnons Bâtisseurs workshops focusing on resilience in the face of major risks, this demonstration will be an opportunity to highlight the importance of sea rescue actions and the resources deployed to protect the population in the event of an emergency.

The entire population is cordially invited to come and attend this event, to discover the rescue techniques and the commitment of the security actors on our territory. Let us be united, let us participate in this demonstration to support our security and rescue forces and strengthen our capacity to respond to emergency situations.



Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/journee-nationale-de-la-resilience-demonstration-de-sauvetage-en-mer-ce-samedi-matin-12-octobre-a-marigot/