NAUTISM EVENT: The Fête de la Mer returns on June 17 and 18, 2023 | FAXINFO

The unmissable event for boating enthusiasts will be held on June 17 and 18 on Grand-Case beach from 9 a.m. to 17 p.m. For this twelfth edition, the Métimer association reserves a plethora of activities and discoveries for the public.

With many nautical operators present on a voluntary basis, the Fête de la Mer 2023, in partnership with the Direction de la Mer, the Tourist Office and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, offers the population water sports activities at attractive prices: jet ski, towed buoy, wake board, three catamarans including the Arawak, donut boats, kayak, motor boat, paddle, dinghy sailing, everything is there to make the two days memorable. Several novelties are added to the twelfth edition of this long-awaited event: the reception and registration area will be pedestrianized in front of the lolos of Grand-Case in order to provide safe comfort to the population. By widening this scope, Métimer has launched an invitation to the SNSM which will hold an information stand for those who would be interested in joining the women and men volunteering in the cause of rescue at sea. Demonstrations will be organized during exercises life-size near the beach in order to observe more closely the methods used by the SNSM in the event of an intervention.

Also on the program, the paddle race on Sunday morning by competitors who have come specially from Saint-Barthélemy. This competition is open to confirmed users of the island (see info). The official FFVoile regatta, the last race of the Northern Islands Championship in the 14RS category with double dinghies, will take place on the same day. The event organized by the Friar's Bay Saint-Martin Voile pour Tous association will welcome the grand finalists with the visit of competitors from Sint Maarten.

And finally, the paddle and kayak mini-olympiads with a new challenge of paddle games where participants will have to try to bring down their opponent using a 1m50 inflatable stick. To reward athletes, many prizes will be awarded thanks to the generosity of Grand-Case merchants in the form of vouchers for, for example, a dinner at the restaurant, a first aid course or even a paddle or kayak rental. The great return of the Rhyno boats after 6 years of absence completes the busy program. As well as the presence of Scoobitoo and an 82-foot boat which has just arrived in Saint-Martin which the public will be able to visit while taking advantage of the small attractions around such as swimming for children supervised by a BNSSA qualified supervisor. On Sunday, the Soualika association will give an hour of dance performance to end the Fête de la Mer 2023 with dignity. _Vx

Info: 06 90 88 99 09

https://metimer.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-nautisme-la-fete-de-la-mer-revient-les-17-et-18-juin-2023/