NAUTISM: Great success for the official FFVoile regatta | FAXINFO

Organized by the association SMVT (Saint Martin Voile pour Tous) during the Fête de la Mer last weekend, the last race of the Northern Islands championship in the 14RS category called "RS Feva" (dinghy sailboat double crew) did not lack suspense.

The Friar's Bay Club organizing team is delighted with the way this competition went, where the finalists faced off on Sunday morning: “the conditions were superb, with a very beautiful body of water in Grand-Case”. With three teams from St Barth YC, two from Mont des Accords, one from Sint Maarten YC and three from Saint Martin Voile pour Tous, the race was held over seven legs between 9:15 am and 12:30 pm. After the competition, an award ceremony by the Métimer association took place on the beach near the lolos of Grand-Case in order to reward the efforts, the fair play and the enthusiasm of the nine finalist teams. It was Antonin and Lourenzo (SBH) who climbed to the top step of the podium, winning the grand final of the championship. The team of Jules and Tao (SBH) and that of Lucas and Lewis (SBH) are placed respectively in second and third place. Behind the winning trio which does not demerit however: Emilien and Clément (SMVT) 4th, Merlin and Malia (MDA) 5th, Pascal and Océana (MDA) 6th, Sarah and Corentine (SMVT) 7th, Rio and Parish (SMYC) 8th and finally Stanley and Natan in 9th place. Congratulations to all for this superb race which filled the public gathered on the beach of Grand-Case. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nautisme-belle-reussite-pour-la-regate-officielle-de-la-ffvoile/