NAUTISM: Great success for the twelfth edition of the Fête de la Mer | FAXINFO

The unmissable event for water sports lovers was held last weekend in Grand-Case thanks to the impeccable organization of the Métimer association.

After two intense days, the organizing team says it is "very happy" with the way the event went, which totaled €11.000 in activities, a record for the Métimer association, which recorded €8.000 last year. With the feeling of a smaller crowd in terms of density, the public nevertheless consumed more activities than previous editions. The drop in density will nevertheless have allowed more fluidity in the organization and less waiting for the participants. With an average price of €8 for a nautical activity, no less than 1.375 activities were requested by young and old. Each person would have consumed two to three activities each. Jet ski, towed buoy, wake board, paddle, kayak, donut boats, light sailing or motor boats, Rhyno boats, games for children on the beach, along the coast, the range of activities offered by Métimer in partnership with the Management de la Mer, the Tourist Office and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin lived up to the expectations of the population. The inauguration of the twelfth edition of the Fête de la Mer took place on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the presence of officials who did not fail to recall the importance of developing the blue economy and then visited the stands of the Tera association to discover the Eco Friendly Cups, the SNSM and the AFPS978 association where Géraldine Magnat made the population aware of the use of the defibrillator. Back on this action and Sunday's regatta in an upcoming edition. Congratulations again to Métimer for this magnificent Sea Festival 2023. _Vx

