NAUTISM: Towards a return of traditional sailboats in the bay of Grand-Case | FAXINFO

During the Grand-Case festival on July 21, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, recalled his commitment to creating a space to build boats in the bay of Grand-Case.

Challenged by an interesting initiative to build a racing boat, Louis Mussington insisted during his official speech to return to the promise of the Collectivity to commit to the reconstruction of Grand-Case.

For the elected politician, the renovation of the district also involves the return of traditional sailboats to the bay of Grand-Case. During a recent trip to Martinique, Louis Mussington marveled at the annual race "le tour des Yoles", the first edition of which took place in 1966. The Yoles used during the Martinican regatta are traditional fishing boats which can navigate using one or two sails, using the model of the old one-sail West Indian fishing boats.

Over the years, the Tour des Yoles has become a special sporting event, awaited by thousands of people each year and benefiting from significant media visibility in Martinique. The president of the Collectivity wishes to restore the territory of Saint-Martin and the district of Grand-Case to its former visibility by creating a shipyard to build boats there and bring traditional sailboats back to the bay. Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, shares this frustration linked to the lack of sailboats and during his speech offered his help to make this project a reality and ensure the promotion of sailing in Grand-Case. The prefect even offered to come on board as a crew member during the first traditional boat race: “it would be an honor for me”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nautisme-vers-un-retour-des-voiliers-traditionnels-dans-la-baie-de-grand-case/