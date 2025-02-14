NAVIGATION: A free sea adventure for young people aboard the Eye of the Wind | FAXINFO

The Caribbean Sail Training association is offering young people aged 12 to 17 a unique experience at sea aboard the tall ship Eye of the Wind. This free half-day excursion, called Maritime Experience Day, will take place this Sunday, February 16.

Welcomed by the Port of Marigot, the Eye of the Wind ship will embark the young people at the Galisbay commercial quay at 12 noon.

After several hours of sailing and discovering the maritime world, the return is planned between 16 p.m. and 17 p.m.

For security reasons, as entry to the port is restricted, a dedicated transport will ensure the connection between the security barrier and the sailboat.

Places are limited, interested young people should register quickly by sending an email to daytrips@MaritimeExperienceDay.com with a copy of their ID and contact details. _VX

Info: www.MaritimeExperienceDay.com and www.CaribbeanSailTraining.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-une-aventure-en-mer-gratuite-pour-les-jeunes-a-bord-du-eye-of-the-wind/