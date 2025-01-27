NAVIGATION: Christian Radich sailboat attracts crowds to Galisbay | FAXINFO

On Sunday, January 19, the Norwegian sail training ship Christian Radich opened its doors to the public at the initiative of the Caribbean Sail Training (CST) association and in partnership with the Port of Marigot. Moored at the Galisbay quay, the ship welcomed 750 visitors between 10 a.m. and 16 p.m.

The crew, led by Captain Oddrun Irene Bø, the first Norwegian woman to captain a tall ship, guided the curious through the ship, sharing anecdotes and information about its history and voyages. Departing from Norway with a stopover in Las Palmas (Canary Islands), the Christian Radich, 73 meters long, with 1360 m² of sail area and a mast reaching 37 meters, made Saint-Martin an additional stopover after 6 years of absence before continuing on to Guadeloupe, Les Saintes and Saint-Barthélemy, then returning to Norway after a stopover in Bermuda. This sailboat built in 1937, which can accommodate up to 100 people, took advantage of its stopover in Marigot to stock up on fuel, drinking water and provisions necessary for a journey of more than six weeks. Free services were provided by Yacht Assistance, the Port of Marigot having kindly hosted the ship. The CST association plans to organize further open days and sea excursions for young people in the coming months. It thanks its volunteer members and sponsors for their continued support. _VX

To join or support CST: www.CaribbeanSailTraining.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-voilier-christian-radich-attire-les-foules-a-galisbay/