NAVIGATION / Heineken Regatta 2025: Saint-Martiners shine at the front of the race | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the 42 winners of the 45th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta received their trophy at the Regatta Village, in Port de Plaisance.

This year, nearly 25.000 visitors and more than 35 nationalities joined the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Despite unpredictable weather during the four days of regatta, the competitors, all nationalities combined, were able to stand out from the crowd. Among the most successful participants, the ship Leaps and Bounds 2 took first place in the CSA1 class, Pata Negra in the CSA3 class, and Sundown in the CSA5 class. The multihulls also proved fierce against their rivals. Ocean Tribute finished first in the Multihull 1 class, while Girlfriend dominated in the Multihull 2 ​​class.

The Island Time class saw the sailboat Sao jorge secure victory in the regatta, marking a memorable moment for the crew and spectators. The ship's crew IGY Racing, made up mainly of Saint-Martin skippers, finished first in the class Sunfast 20 ! At last, Zeebest finished first in the class Diameter 24. On the side of Saint-Martin youth, the high school students from the Robert Weinum school complex reached the third step of the podium in the “Island Times” category at the end of the race on their boat First 21.7.

Emilien Le Normand, Clément Le Normand and Achille Le Normand win the SXM Youth Challenge Cup.

To close this beautiful event, the legendary group The wailers has brought together all generations around its most timeless songs.

Results by category of the 45th ST. MAARTEN HEINEKEN REGATTA

CSA1:

Leaps and Bounds 2 🥇

Selma Racing – Sisi 🥈

Sailing Poland 🥉

CSA2:

DNR 🥇

GEM 🥈

Kinship 🥉

CSA3:

Black Pata 🥇

Hermes 🥈

Maluel 🥉

CSA4:

Apollo 🥇

Altivo 🥈

Imaginary 🥉

CSA5:

The Ocasion 🥇

Quintessence III 🥈

TEAM STRADA – Escapado 🥉

CSA6:

Maëlia 🥇

More Zessin' 🥈

SWEET CALYPSO 🥉

Melges 24:

Team Island Water World 🥇

TEAM BUDGET MARINE – Rodeo 🥈

FKG 🥉

Diam 24:

Zeebest 🥇

Opteamwork.dev 🥈

Andiamo 🥉

Multihull 1:

Oceans Tribute 🥇

TiAna 🥈

Selika 🥉

Multihull 2:

The Novia 🥇

Seduction 🥈

Honey Badger 2 🥉

Bareboat 1:

SOUTH STAR 🥇

JOYI 🥈

SEA BREEZE 🥉

Bareboat 2:

CARA 🥇

JACKTAI 3 – Hindeloopen 1 🥈

Konig Ludwig – FULL CIRCLE 🥉

Sunfast 20:

IGY Racing 🥇

Team Budget Marine Miss Tyknight 🥈

Team Spellbound 🥉

Island Time:

Sao Jorge 🥇

Smart 🥈

Bluejay of Portsmouth 🥉

Next Generation – New generation:

Sheppard/Alexander 🥇

Adilyn Treadwell/van der Horst 🥈

Harper Treadwell/de Groote 🥉

For more information on individual race results, full standings and race times: https://www.yachtscoring.com/emenu/16772

Special Trophies:

Serious Fun Bridge Show:

Kialoa III 🥇 Selma Racing – Sisi 🥈 Something Hot 🥉

Heineken Serious FUN Prize:

Team Trident – ​​ARIEL'S WISH & MASTY GIRL

SXM Youth Challenge Cup:

Caribbean Diesel – Emilien Le Normand, Clement Le Normand, Achille Le Normand

45th entry for the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta:

Beautiful day

Robbie Ferron Trophy – Promoter of Sailing in the Caribbean:

Pat Bailey – Judge

Multihull Winner of CMC and St. Maarten Heineken Regatta:

Oceans Tribute

FLOW – representing women in sailing:

DREAMBOAT, Salish Sisters, Vancouver, Canada

Randy D West Trophy: zeebest

TEAT Columbus – Overall Bareboat Trophy: CARA

Windward Island Bank Trophy – Fastest monohull spinnaker around the island: Selma Racing – Sisi, 2:37:32

Fastest spinnakerless monohull around the island: Kialoa III, 3:56:53

St. Maarten Port Trophy – Fastest multihull around the island: zeebest, 2:29:16

St. Maarten Tourism Board – Fastest Bareboat Trip to Anguilla: JOYU, 3:34:15

Best Thursday Performance: Altivo

Best Friday Performance: SOUTH STAR

Best Saturday Performance: Opteamwork.dev

Best Sunday Performance: CARA

St. Maarten/St. Martin Cup – Best Overall Performance presented by Prime Minister Luc Mercelina: El Ocaso

SEIKO watch: El Ocaso

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-heineken-regatta-2025-les-saint-martinois-brillent-en-tete-de-course/