NAVIGATION / Inter Invest and Funseaker: an alliance serving the economic development of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Last week the group Inter Invest, specializing in the distribution and management of innovative investment solutions, organized an exclusive evening at the Fort Louis Marina to present the Leopard Power Cat 53, the last flagship of the fleet Funseaker.

This luxury catamaran, acquired in 2024, combines comfort, performance and innovation, offering high-end experiences for cruises around Saint-Martin and Saint-Barth.

Benoit Petit, Managing Director of the Inter Invest Group, recalled the group's commitment to overseas companies. For more than 33 years, Inter Invest supports entrepreneurs in DOM-COM by structuring financing and mobilizing tax mechanisms such as the Girardin law. THE Leopard 53, financed through these mechanisms, perfectly illustrates this commitment.

With a budget of 1,7M €, this project required a year of financial planning, managed by Johan Lacascade, Director of Major Projects for the Antilles-Guyana at Inter Invest: “This investment is not limited to a boat. It generates employment and promotes the development of local skills, particularly in maintenance and operation.”

Present at Saint-Martin with an agency led by Elodie Claret, Inter Invest strengthens its key role in regional economic development. Takeshi Hue, dynamic entrepreneur and manager of Funseaker, expressed his satisfaction with the support received to realize this ambitious project, which strengthens the tourist attractiveness of the island.

(From left to right) Elodie Claret, director of the Inter Invest SXM agency, Takeshi Hue, manager of the Funseaker company, Benoit Petit, General Director of the Inter Invest group, and Johan Lacascade, Director of major Antilles-Guyana projects for Inter Invest

With 9 overseas agencies, Inter Invest continues to support entrepreneurs by facilitating access to financing and supporting innovation. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-inter-invest-et-funseaker-une-alliance-au-service-du-developpement-economique-de-saint-martin/