NAVIGATION / Protocol for access to the lagoon during cyclone periods: reaction of the Association of Resident Boaters of Saint-Martin (LPDSM) | FAXINFO

In a press release on July 17, the Association of Resident Boaters of Saint-Martin (LPDSM) wished to express its views following the publication of the Community's protocol for access to the lagoon during cyclone periods:

“Once again, resident boaters—who live, work, invest, and pay taxes in Saint Martin—are being sidelined from critical discussions that directly affect them.

We deeply regret not having been invited to this meeting on July 16, 2025, nor involved in the development of the new protocol for access to the lagoon during hurricane seasons. However, it is clear that decisions made without consultation with stakeholders on the ground—particularly resident boaters—lack realism and legitimacy.

Preventing residents from sheltering their boats during a cyclone poses a considerable human and material risk.

We remind you that Saint Martin, unlike other islands such as Martinique, does not have "cyclone holes." The lagoon and marinas represent the only naturally sheltered areas. However, the shipyards are already saturated, and imposing a berth on land as a prerequisite is neither feasible nor responsible.

The priority must be the safety of people, not just the budgetary management of wrecks.

The authorities justify this new procedure by the high cost of managing wrecks after hurricanes Luis (1995) and Irma (2017). This amounts to respectively over 40 years and 8 years ! Will we have to pay this heavy legacy until 2100? This reasoning, based on past and exceptional disasters, must not be used as a pretext for restricting residents' ability to protect themselves today.

We understand the desire to avoid past abuses, but placing this burden exclusively on residents and their boats ignores the reality on the ground and the efforts already undertaken by our association. For months, We propose to collaborate to identify secure areas, structure the safety organization, and strengthen the accountability of boat owners.

Resident boaters are not anonymous invaders.

We support a vital part of the local blue economy: craftsmen, mechanics, electricians, ship chandlers, insurance companies, banks, shipyards… all depend on our presence. And yet, due to a lack of political representation, we are systematically ignored.

We urge:

That the LPDSM be involved in any future decision concerning maritime and cyclone issues;

That realistic solutions be implemented to enable residents to secure their boats without being excluded or penalised;

And that a real dialogue is finally established between local institutions and regular and responsible users of the sea.

We remain fully open to dialogue and cooperation, provided that our voice is finally heard and taken into account.

The Association of Resident Boaters of Saint-Martin (LPDSM)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-protocole-dacces-au-lagon-en-periode-cyclonique-reaction-de-lassociation-des-plaisanciers-residents-de-saint-martin-lpdsm/